Warner Bros theme park in Abu Dhabi to open in July

(Above) Batman, who will also make an appearance in the theme park, set to open in July.

(Above) A man in a Flintstones' car in the Warner Bros theme park in Abu Dhabi;

(Above) The chairman of the developer Miral, Mr Mohamed Khalifa al Mubarak;

Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, hopes the opening of a US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) Warner Bros theme park in July will help to nearly double the number of tourists visiting over the next few years.

The oil-rich emirate is investing billions of dollars in tourism, industry and infrastructure to diversify its economy away from oil.

It is already home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld.

Two more museums - the Guggenheim and the Zayed National Museum - are being built as well as a SeaWorld theme park.

The Warner Bros park will be an added attraction, but with neighbouring Dubai already a leading tourist destination and given the huge investment in the theme park, returns may not be immediate.

"The theme park is a long-term play; we have a sustainable business plan," Mr Mohamed Khalifa al Mubarak, chairman of the developer Miral, said, adding that Abu Dhabi and Dubai were complementary destinations with different theme parks.

Abu Dhabi attracted 4.8 million tourists in 2017 and targets 8.5 million visitors by 2021, according to the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism.

Features of the 1.65 million sq ft Warner Bros park on Yas Island will include a DC Metropolis, Gotham City, Cartoon Junction and a Warner Bros Plaza.