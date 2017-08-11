Wedding deal at Banyan Tree Ungasan in Bali

From now till Sept 30, celebrate your dream wedding atBanyan Tree Ungasan in Bali (above) for $5,920++.

Enjoy 40 per cent off the Eternity Wedding package at the renowned Ju-Ma-Na Restaurant which overlooks a stunning ocean view.

The package includes a traditional blessing ceremony and two-night stay in a Pool Villa (Sea View). The other perks are: a complimentary bottle of champagne, a wedding cake, buffet breakfast, a wedding preparation room and a 90-minute session atthe Banyan Tree Spa.