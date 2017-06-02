Where Mickey meets Iron Man

Mickey Mouse the explorer and Minnie Mouse the adventuress in their expedition attire.

The Rafiki Garden (Africa), where the wing design was inspired by mud wall patterns from Ghana and the mud and stick construction seen in Cameroon.

I have been lucky enough to visit six of the Disneyland theme parks in the world.

A trip to the one in Shanghai, which opened last year is still on the bucket list.

I have been to Disneyland in Hong Kong so many times that I have lost count. On my past trips there, I have stayed at the older hotels - either Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel or Disney's Hollywood Hotel.

Last month, I was invited to the official opening ceremony of the Disney Explorers Lodge and had the chance to stay there.

And Hong Kong's first adventure and leisure-themed hotel did not disappoint.

It was so good I believe even my two teenage children can be convinced to spend a long weekend there.

BREATHTAKING

The seven-storey hotel has 750 rooms, with four wings and themed gardens.

The design and architecture of the hotel showcases the cultures of Asia, Oceania, South America and Africa.

There are more than 1,000 pieces of artefacts and memorabilia on display throughout the lobby, guest rooms, restaurants, kids' corner and the various indoor and outdoor areas.

The hotel's creative development director, Mr Kelly Willis, said: "We really wanted to take this idea of an explorers' lodge and give our guests the chance to be right in the action.

We really wanted to take this idea of an explorers' lodge and give our guests the chance to be right in the action. Disney Explorers Lodge's creative development director, Mr Kelly Willis

"We looked at how to merge the grand architecture with nature... so there's our grand lobby made up of the great timbers and bamboo and natural materials."

Even the lifts are designed like a hot air balloon, complete with air valves and all. If you look carefully, you can even spot a hiding Mickey.

LANDSCAPE

For someone who is not a fan of walks amid lush greenery, I was surprised that the hotel's gardens could inspire me.

The four gardens are named after iconic characters from Disney and Pixar movies.

There's Hathi Jr. Garden (Asia), Little Squirt Garden (Oceania), Kevin Garden (South America) and Rafiki Garden (Africa).

You can find 17,000 different species of trees, shrubs and fauna. My favourite was the Rafiki Garden - I am a fan of The Lion King - an African Savannah inspired by the movie.

The garden's pathways, filled with animal tracks, appear muddy and cracked, worn out over the years by travellers out on safari.

I particularly love the garden's centrepiece - a large fire pit that also serves as a campfire. Definitely romantic.

FOOD

One attraction about theme restaurants is that the dishes are often Instagram-worthy.

Just sharing photos of the food is a gastronomic dining adventure in itself.

Disney Explorers Lodge features three restaurants - Dragon Wind, World of Colour and the Chart Room Cafe - that offer more than 550 incredible dishes, including 30 specialty drinks. A must-try are the exclusively-designed cakes that taste as good as they look.

RIDES AND MORE

Take a time out from exploring the hotel and head to the theme park grounds, where new adventures await.

Get on board the Iron Wing for the Iron Man Experience. This latest flying transport invented by Stark Industries will take you through the streets of Hong Kong and the iconic City Harbour as you battle against the evil forces of Hydra alongside Iron Man.

To elevate the Super Hero experience, Marvel Super Hero Summer will be introduced from June 14 to Sept 3, when Iron Man will bring along Captain America and Spider Man to meet fans.

BOOK NOW

Special privileges for Singapore guests are now available.

To find out more, visit www.hongkongdisneyland.com/offers-discounts/limited-time-room-offer