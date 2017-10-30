Win Beringer Travel Planning Packs

A recent regional survey commissioned by Beringer Vineyards in Napa Valley has revealed that while 93 per cent of Singaporeans claim to ‘long’ for their next vacation and 59 per cent consider themselves well-travelled, 66 per cent believe that they could have maximised their annual leave and enjoyed more trips if only they were better at travel planning.

The survey of over 5,000 respondents was done across five countries - Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia - and commissioned to better understand attitudes towards vacation planning.

Planning for a holiday is more enjoyable when it’s social and over a glass of wine, with 79 per cent of respondents agreeing with this statement.

In response to the findings, Beringer has launched a campaign on TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site, where travellers can use its microsite (http://bit.ly/2fFMlfI) as a resource for travel planning hacks and tips.

We are giving away five Beringer Travel Planning Packs worth $78 each, courtesy of Beringer Vineyards.

Each pack contains two Beringer wines, a power adapter and a travel planner.

To win, answer the question below. Contest closes Nov 6, 12pm.