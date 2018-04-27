Win big on Star Wars Days at Legoland

LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

Are you as fast as the Millennium Falcon? How quickly can you and your family members build the X-wing Starfighter?

In celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4, Legoland Malaysia Resort, which features Asia's only Lego Star Wars Miniland, will launch Lego Star Wars Speed Build Challenge to find the fastest builder of the galaxy.

Attractive best-selling Lego Star Wars products will be awarded to the winner of the day on every Friday, Saturday and selected days during Lego Star Wars Days.

The fastest builder will also receive the Lego Star Wars 75192 Millennium Falcon set worth $1,209.90, autographed by the original designer, Mr Hans Burkhard Schlomer.

PHOTOS: LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

Mark your calendar: The galactic experience of Lego Star Wars Days runs from now till May 13. Visit www.legoland.com.my for more information.

LONELY PLANET

International travel authority Lonely Planet has named Tokyo, Chiang Mai and Ipoh as Asia's top three coffee towns in its latest book, Global Coffee Tour.

According to the guide, Tokyo has the highest proliferation of third wave-style coffee shops in Japan, "but be sure to round out your education with a visit to a traditional kissaten (tea room-cum-coffee shop)".

PHOTOS: LONELY PLANET

Chiang Mai, Thailand's northern city of temples, has exploded with coffee shops, many having the added bonus of serving single-origin roasts grown within just an hour or two of the coffee shop itself.

Ipoh's signature white coffee is famously hot, sweet and almost buttery in taste, and it has spawned a chain of cafes that has found its way around Malaysia.

For the authentic stuff, Sin Yoon Loong "is adored for following the traditional recipe".

Global Coffee Tour will be available in bookstores and online at shop.lonelyplanet.com/ from May 1 at US$19.99 (S$26.50).

MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL

Surprise mum this Mother's Day by whisking her away for a short staycation at The Residence Bintan, a luxury resort on the shores of the largest island in Indonesia's Riau Archipelago.

PHOTOS: THE RESIDENCE BINTAN

The exclusive Mother's Day Special package (starting from $408 a night) includes daily buffet breakfast for two, one-time room service breakfast, a bottle of wine on arrival, one complimentary cake, a set dinner for two at Rica Rica speciality restaurant, island flowers bed decorations upon arrival, 10 per cent off renowned British brand Ila, a complimentary massage for mumand return land transfer between ferry terminal and the resort.

A minimum stay of two nights is required.

The offer is available until May 31, visit www.cenizaro.com/theresidence/bintan/offers/mothersday-special for more information.

ONYX HOSPITALITY GROUP

Onyx Hospitality Group is back with its annual mega sale this weekend, offering deals of up to 50 per cent off usual rates for properties under the Amari, OZO and Shama brands.

PHOTOS: ONYX HOSPITALITY GROUP

Whether you are looking at a beach holiday at Amari Havodda Maldives or want to stay at Oriental Residence Bangkok during your shopping trip, look forward to nabbing great offers during the 48-hour sale.

Go to www.onyx-hospitality.com/super-sale to make a reservation. Choose your desired dates and destinations along with the promotional code "SuperSale" to enjoy the special rates.

This special offer is limited to a booking period starting from midnight on April 28 to 11.59pm on April 29 based on the local time of each property.