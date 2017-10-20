Wizardry and history combine in Harry Potter exhibition

A new exhibition celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book is offering Muggles with an interest in magic the chance to view rare memorabilia.

Running from today until February 28 next year at the British Library in London, Harry Potter: A History Of Magic features author J. K. Rowling's first annotated sketch of Hogwarts school and her handwritten list of its teachers and subjects, as well as historic artefacts from the library's collection, including alchemists' scrolls from the 1500s and Chinese oracle bones from the 12th century.

"Our exhibition explores the history, mythology and folklore behind the Harry Potter stories," Mr Julian Harrison, the exhibition's lead curator, said.

"We investigate broomsticks and cauldrons and unicorns and dragons. We've organised the exhibition around some of the subjects that students would study at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry."