The world's most festive hotels this Christmas

Hotels around the world celebrate Christmas with plenty of fanfare, regardless of whether it is hot or cold, sunny or snowing - and we are not talking about a few fairy lights for decor.

From giant hand-crafted gingerbread houses to full-fledged Christmas markets, travel company Expedia recommends these fancy destinations that have gone all out to usher in Christmas this festive season.

DISNEY’S CONTEMPORARY RESORT, WALT DISNEY WORLD, FLORIDA, THE US

The Disney pastry chefs outdid themselves this time. A replica Cinderella Castle made of 5.5mtall gingerbread stands has been created with gingerbread bricks, chocolates and sweets. (Above) The artwork is nestled in the hotel lobby. There is another life-sized gingerbread house on show at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

THE PENINSULA PARIS, FRANCE

It has transformed its rooftop terrace restaurant into a mini Magic Christmas Market.

All month long from 1pm to 8pm, market stalls are set up to sell Baccarat crystals, Hector Saxe game sets and Steiff handcrafted toys.

Lobster, caviar, champagne and homemade crepes are offered as well.

THE DORCHESTER, LONDON, THE UK

The hotel got into the festive spirit with Christmas trees lining the halls, Christmas high teas (think champagne and mince pies) and a gingerbread replica of the hotel. One side of the gingerbread house is a perfect replica of the hotel’s facade, while the other reveals the rooms of the hotel, just like a doll’s house, except that it’s all sugar and cookies.

ATLANTIS THE PALM, DUBAI

Just because you are holidaying in the desert does not mean you will miss out on Christmas cheer.

Aside from the Santa’s Elf workshop, where there is a daily advent calendar giveaway that includes free hotel night stays, you can also order a turkey and all the trimmings or organise a bedtime “tuck in” for your children from Santa Claus and his elves. Now that is good service.