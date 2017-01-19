Akira brings Back life to South Beach Avenue

For a while, it looked as if the South Beach Avenue complex could end up a gorgeous dud.

Then JW Marriott and its many food and beverage outlets came in and the area is slowly coming back to life.

The hotel currently has five food and beverage outlets (eventually there will be nine), and adding those housed in the complex, you'll have more than 20. From Lady M to Black Cow, there seems to be something for every budget.

One outlet that is drawing the crowds is chef Akira Back's eponymous restaurant, which serves modern Japanese cuisine.

It is located at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.

I found myself drawn to the simpler dishes at Akira Back.

Something as simple as the King Crab Fried Rice ($19) was so appealing because it's so unadorned, but it worked - the Hokkaido Nanatsuboshi brown rice, the bits of crab meat and the crunch of the vegetables.

King Crab Fried Rice. TNP PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

Keeping it simple also works for the Tuna Pizza ($25). It's basically a layer of fish over a crispy crust, topped with truffle oil.

This is a signature dish for good reason. The flavours and textures make up for how gimmicky it may appear to be.

Tuna Pizza. TNP PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

Try the vegetarian version ($18) with mushrooms, too.

From the selection of mains, the 48hr "Tajima" Short Rib ($48) is so tender that chewing is almost unnecessary.

Akira Back's 48hr "Tajima" Short Rib . TNP PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

The braising jus (made out of Korean pears, onions and garlic) is delicious. Also recommended from the mains is the Ji-dori Chicken ($28). The chicken breast meat is so succulent that the truffle-infused potato puree it sits on seems like a distraction.

Ji-dori Chicken. TNP PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

While the Hokkaido Scallop ($28) is so pretty, it was forgettable compared to everything else. It is a competent but predictable dish. It will not add to your dining experience, but will definitely pretty up your Instagram timeline.

Hokkaido Scallop. TNP PHOTO:YEOH WEE TECK

Akira Back

WHERE: JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

OPENING HOURS:Tuesday to Saturday, 6pm to 11pm

TEL: 6818-1914