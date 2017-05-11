Bite into Indian food, tapas style

There is no lack of Indian restaurants in Singapore, but Flying Monkey may be the country's first Indian tapas restaurant.

Also noteworthy is its bar, which serves cocktails influenced by Indian flavours.

Could this be a new phase of the Indian dining experience?

Flying Monkey offers traditional favourites and a handful of lesser-known dishes - mostly in small plates and sharing portions - meant to be paired with its array of cocktails.

The best way to start your meal is with a cocktail.

Try the Yo Yo Mani ($18), and take it as the launchpad for your Flying Monkey journey.

Created by head bartender Kannan (formerly of Buyan, The Prime Society and LongPlay), it has rum, coconut cream and Kerala rice syrup.

Galouti Kebab.

The Galouti Kebab ($14) is not for the faint-hearted.

Mutton, the main ingredient, is minced at least 13 times, in line with tradition.

The result is a patty that is almost creamy, and an intensity that can intimidate some.

It is a small heap of meat, but it will make you feel like you ate an entire sheep.

COMFORT FOOD

Roti prata is simple comfort food, but the Meen Kulambu ($24) takes it to a different level.

Meen Kulambu.

The roti prata itself was fine, not excellent. The winner was the fish in the tamarind curry.

The curry's spice level was pleasant, with a pinch of sharpness for balance.

Nalli Gosht.

Also good was the Nalli Gosht ($26), which is lamb shank braised overnight and served with a cashew and onion curry.

The mellow curry was great with the garlic naan, and the lamb was tender, as expected.

Those who avoid lamb because of its gaminess should try this anyway.

Its distinct taste works nicely with the curry.

Calamari 65.

Calamari 65 ($10) is a take on the popular Indian snack Chicken 65.

While the original is spicy, the version here is salty.

A bolder hit of spice could have done this dish some good.

Given how sweet Indian desserts can get and my low tolerance for sweets, I was surprised that the Jalebi ($10) ended up as one of my favourites from Flying Monkey.

Jalebi is a traditional dessert of deep-fried pretzels dipped in a sugar syrup.

It is sweet, but also crispy and warm, which helps.

Just be sure to share this, and you will be able to keep the sugar count under control.