HEAVENLY INDIAN CURRY

Chef Daniel Surendran from Heaven's Indian Curry is back at Town Restaurant (The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6877-8911) from Jan 4 to 14.

On the buffet line are breakfast favourites such as putu mayam and appam, accompanied by Penang Curried Beef, and Prawns and Quail's Eggs in Red Lemak Gravy.

This will be available for dinner only from $56.

BLACK COFFEE

The Essenso MicroGround Black Coffee ($3.50 a box of 20 sticks of instant black coffee) is the latest in the range.

BLACK COFFEE PHOTOS: SUPER GROUP

If you like full-bodied coffee with a light-roast palate, get the Colombian Blend. Those who prefer a darker roast with a smoky palate, the Mandheling Blend is recommended.

NEW SOFTSERVE

American softserve brand Yogurtland has opened its first Singapore branch at Suntec City.

NEW SOFTSERVE PHOTOS: SUGAR DADDY GROUP

Although there are 200 flavours in its bank, you'll get eight flavours here, with more added every three weeks.

The fro-yo is sold by weight: $3 per 100g.

1-FOR-1 DINNERS

It's one for one at Antoinette every Monday to Saturday night at $48.

1- FOR-1 DINNERS PHOTOS: FLAVOUR PLAYGROUND

The three-course dinner includes a choice of pilaf rice gratin or chicken roulade.

The dinner is available at the Penhas Road (Tel: 6293-3121) and Mandarin Gallery (Tel: 6836-9527) restaurants.