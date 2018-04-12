JAPANESE CANDY

For a limited time only, you can get the popular pastel-coloured cotton candy from Totti Candy Factory at Northpoint City South Wing (#01-135). The must-have items include Harajuku Rainbow and Totti Rainbow cotton candy, and Rainbow bucket. The store is here till May, so make your way down quickly.

PHOTOS: FRASERS PROPERTY

SEASONAL CAKE

This month, One Farrer Hotel & Spa is offering the Tropical Kiss Entremet cake ($38). This seasonal cake consists of layers of mango jelly, passion fruit cream and coconut mousse. To order, call 6705-7824.

PHOTOS:ONE FARRER HOTEL & SPA

1-FOR-1 DEAL

Monti (1-Pavilion, Collyer Quay, Tel: 6535-0724) celebrates its first anniversary this month with a special $48 three-course lunch comprising new creations and Monti's signature items. What makes it extra special is that it is a one-for-one deal. Dishes include Pan Seared White Cod with Parma ham and Pan Seared Hokkaido Scallop.

PHOTOS: 1-GROUP

NEW SNACKS AT 7-ELEVEN

The latest snack sensation is from 7-Eleven. The Monteur Chocolate Eclair ($2.50) is filled with vanilla custard featuring Monteur's original whipped cream. Other snacks from the Monteur range include the Silk Roll ($2.70) and Cream Puff with Vanilla Custard ($2.50).