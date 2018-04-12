Bites
JAPANESE CANDY
For a limited time only, you can get the popular pastel-coloured cotton candy from Totti Candy Factory at Northpoint City South Wing (#01-135). The must-have items include Harajuku Rainbow and Totti Rainbow cotton candy, and Rainbow bucket. The store is here till May, so make your way down quickly.
SEASONAL CAKE
This month, One Farrer Hotel & Spa is offering the Tropical Kiss Entremet cake ($38). This seasonal cake consists of layers of mango jelly, passion fruit cream and coconut mousse. To order, call 6705-7824.
1-FOR-1 DEAL
Monti (1-Pavilion, Collyer Quay, Tel: 6535-0724) celebrates its first anniversary this month with a special $48 three-course lunch comprising new creations and Monti's signature items. What makes it extra special is that it is a one-for-one deal. Dishes include Pan Seared White Cod with Parma ham and Pan Seared Hokkaido Scallop.
NEW SNACKS AT 7-ELEVEN
The latest snack sensation is from 7-Eleven. The Monteur Chocolate Eclair ($2.50) is filled with vanilla custard featuring Monteur's original whipped cream. Other snacks from the Monteur range include the Silk Roll ($2.70) and Cream Puff with Vanilla Custard ($2.50).
