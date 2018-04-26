SUNDAY BRUNCH

This Sunday, The Song of India (33 Scotts Road, Tel: 6836-0055) celebrates its 13th birthday with a Sunday Brunch Fiesta ($68), featuring signature dishes such as Ajwaini Fish Tikka and Malabar Fish Curry. Expect nearly 30 dishes in the spread. And for an extra $20, you can get beer and wine too.

WHISKY PAIRING

Cantonese eatery Hua Ting Restaurant (Orchard Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6739-6666) has paired up with the bar, The Writing Club, for a one-night-only whisky-paired dinner ($318) on May 25. The six-course menu will be paired with rare whiskies. The dinner is limited to 20 guests.

SECRET GARDEN TEA

From May 2 to July 15, The Lobby Lounge (InterContinental Singapore, Tel: 6825-1008) is offering Classic Afternoon Tea: Secret Garden (from $78 for two) with a three-tiered presentation of savouries and a live station of crepes and ice cream.

OLD AMOY CHENDOL RETURNS

Old Amoy Chendol - which started in 1950 and closed in 2004 - returned last November at Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre. It is winning new fans with its chendol ($2.50), which contains freshly made chendol jelly and cold-pressed young coconut milk, with gula melaka supplied by a producer in Sarawak, Malaysia.