NEW CHOCOLATES

Dessert cafe Sunday Folks (Chip Bee Gardens, Tel: 6479-9166) has introduced a new line of handcrafted chocolate slabs in three flavours at $15 each.

They are studded with handmade candies, nuts and dried fruit.

The White has rose marshmallow and raspberries and the Milk comes with passion fruit apricot pate de fruit and roasted hazelnuts.

The Dark has candied orange peel and burnt butter Viennese cookies.

Fusion restaurant Morsels PHOTO: MORSELS

NEW LOCATION

Fusion restaurant Morsels, formerly at Mayo Street, has a new home at 25, Dempsey Road (Tel: 6266-3822).

Of course, the signatures are still around, such as the steamed Venus clams ($24), and charred octopus ($26).

But do look out for new dishes such as Kasu-Cured Hiramasa Kingfish ($22) and Burnt Somen ($18).

Hooters will open its The Sail Marina Bay outlet tomorrow. PHOTO: DESTINATION GROUP

NEW HOOTERS

Your business lunch should be quite sizzling, now that Hooters will open its The Sail Marina Bay outlet tomorrow.

Food may not be the reason why some people flock to Hooters, but it is famous for its chicken wings.

Kam’s Roast sausages PHOTO: KAM’S ROAST

NEW SAUSAGES

Kam's Roast (Pacific Plaza, Tel: 6836-7788) has introduced two Hong Kong staples to its Singapore outlet: The cured goose liver and lean pork sausages. A portion is $8.80. You can order the mixed sausage platter for the same price.