CREAM OF THE CROP

The hype is real: The cream buns ($2.50) from Hattendo (Tanjong Pagar Centre, above Tanjong Pagar MRT station) are worth the calories. These light-as-air buns come in five flavours - matcha, chocolate, custard, azuki beans and the cafe's signature whipped cream. They are served chilled and best enjoyed with coffee. Do explore the other eateries in the centre too.

PHOTOS: HATTENDO SINGAPORE, MAGGIE JOAN’S, BATU LESUNG SPICE COMPANY, KFC

NEOLOKAL TAKEOVER

Chef Maksut Askar of renowned restaurant Neolokal in Istanbul will be taking over the kitchen at Maggie Joan's (110, Amoy Street, Tel: 6221-5564, reservations via Chope only) on Feb 24 and 25. He will be offering his signature dishes, such as Tirit Katmer and Uveyik.

SPICE UP YOUR LIFE

Batu Lesung's pastes ($8, sold via www.batulesungspicecompany.com) do not contain preservatives or fillers and are made using soybean oil. With three varieties - Rendang Rempah, Classic Curry and Panggang BBQ Marinade - you can whip up almost anything.

KFC GETS CHEESY

Everyone is talking about the KFC Chizza ($5.10), a pizza with a fried chicken crust and layered with toppings such as chicken ham, pineapple chunks and a cheese sauce. If you are hungry, go for the meal ($7.50), which comes with the Chizza, fries and a drink.