BLACK MAGIC

From March 15 to April 14, Min Jiang at One-North (5, Rochester Park, Tel: 6774-0122) will create six dishes to highlight the unique tasting black garlic, including the appetiser duo ($12) and double-boiled black chicken soup ($22).

PHOTO: MARINA MANDARIN SINGAPORE

THAI FEAST

Next month, Marina Mandarin Singapore's halal buffet restaurant AquaMarine (Tel: 6845-1111) will be showcasing Thai favourites such as green mango salad, Thai mussel omelette, charcoal grilled chicken and lemongrass roasted spring chicken. Fans of AquaMarine's popular spread of cold seafood will be happy to know that will be available too. Lunch is at $60, while dinner starts from $70.

PHOTO: HÄAGEN-DAZS

NEW FLAVOUR

The popular limited-edition Little Gardens collection from Haagen-Dazs returns with last year's star flavour Rose Raspberry & Lychee and the new Elderflower & Blackcurrant at $14.50 a pint. The ice cream comes in new packaging designed by London interior designer Kitty McCall.

PHOTO: THE BALVENIE WHISKY

WHISKY DINNER

On Tuesday, Australian restaurant Cheek by Jowl (21, Boon Tat Street, Tel: 6221-1911) and The Balvenie Whisky will collaborate on a five-course dinner at $138 a diner. Five whiskies including the DoubleWood 12 Year Old and PortWood 21 Year Old will be showcased.