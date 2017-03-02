ULTIMATE BURGERS

Burger King's Ultimate Selection is a new range of beef and chicken burgers. The Ultimate Classic BBQ burger ($8.50) has an Angus beef patty between corn-dusted sourdough buns, while the Ultimate Mushroom Swiss ($8.50) has the signature mushroom sauce.

The Ultimate Tendercrisp Chicken ($7.50) comes with turkey bacon, turkey ham and American cheese. The Value Meals are from $8.90, and comes with medium fries and a small Coke.

SET LUNCH

Akira Back (JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, Tel: 6818-1914) has launched a new three-course set lunch menu, with mains such as Wagyu ribcap toban ($45), grilled spring chicken ($28) and sashimi don ($40). These are available from Tuesdays to Saturdays.

NEW AT WAH KEE

It is not all prawn noodles at Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodle and Bistro (Esplanade Mall, Tel: 6327-9187). The latest offering is Clam Soup ($12). The mix of the sweet and briny, and the umami of the prawn stock, makes this a must-order.

DURIAN TREAT

The Mao Shan Wang Durian Ice Confection by King's Potong Gold has returned. It is made with bittersweet durian puree, and coconut milk is added for extra richness. This is sold only at NTUC FairPrice for a limited period at $12.90 for a box of six sticks.