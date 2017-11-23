Bites
EAT FOR CHARITY
On Dec 10 at Novotel Singapore on Stevens, 12 chefs - including Robin Ho (The Prive Group), Pang Kok Keong (Antoinette) and Daniel Tay (Old Seng Choong) - will cook to raise money for the Special Education Financial Assistance Scheme through Project Happy Feet.
Tickets are $50 (one entry and two portions of food) from ww.projecthappyfeet.org/cfac17
KNOTTY PIZZAS
Pizza Hut lets you eat pizza for charity.
Its latest Knotty Cheesy pizzas (from $26.90) come with a cheese-stuffed crust and either a barbecue or Hawaiian topping.
For every Knotty Cheesy pizza ordered, Pizza Hut will donate 50 cents to the Children's Cancer Foundation.
CHARITY COOK-OFF
Town Restaurant (The Fullerton Hotel, Tel: 6877-8989) is hosting the Fullerton Charity Cook-off tomorrow.
Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, general manager of The Fullerton Heritage, will participate in a mystery box cook-off against members of the food media, and diners will get to taste the dishes and vote for their favourite.
A festive spread is also available. Dinner is $98, with $25 going to the President's Challenge.
HAWKER DELIVERY
Those in the central business district can now get hawker fare delivered to them for a fee of $3.50, thanks to Honestbee's delivery service.
Dishes from Maxwell, Amoy Street and Hong Lim food centres are available for delivery on weekdays between 11am and 2pm.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now