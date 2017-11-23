PHOTOS:CHEFS FOR A CAUSE, PIZZA HUT, THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE, HONESTBEE

EAT FOR CHARITY

On Dec 10 at Novotel Singapore on Stevens, 12 chefs - including Robin Ho (The Prive Group), Pang Kok Keong (Antoinette) and Daniel Tay (Old Seng Choong) - will cook to raise money for the Special Education Financial Assistance Scheme through Project Happy Feet.

Tickets are $50 (one entry and two portions of food) from ww.projecthappyfeet.org/cfac17

KNOTTY PIZZAS

Pizza Hut lets you eat pizza for charity.

Its latest Knotty Cheesy pizzas (from $26.90) come with a cheese-stuffed crust and either a barbecue or Hawaiian topping.

For every Knotty Cheesy pizza ordered, Pizza Hut will donate 50 cents to the Children's Cancer Foundation.

CHARITY COOK-OFF

Town Restaurant (The Fullerton Hotel, Tel: 6877-8989) is hosting the Fullerton Charity Cook-off tomorrow.

Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, general manager of The Fullerton Heritage, will participate in a mystery box cook-off against members of the food media, and diners will get to taste the dishes and vote for their favourite.

A festive spread is also available. Dinner is $98, with $25 going to the President's Challenge.

HAWKER DELIVERY

Those in the central business district can now get hawker fare delivered to them for a fee of $3.50, thanks to Honestbee's delivery service.

Dishes from Maxwell, Amoy Street and Hong Lim food centres are available for delivery on weekdays between 11am and 2pm.