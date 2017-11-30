MINIONS IN TOWN

Until Jan 31, the Minions Cafe at Orchard Central will be serving up 14 themed dishes and drinks inspired by the movie Despicable Me 3.

They include the Be Bad! Cafe Latte ($8.90 for hot or $9.50 for iced), Minion's Great Escape Cream Stew ($20.90) and S'more & Minion's Ice Cream ($16.90). You can also buy exclusive Minions Cafe goods and official Despicable Me 3 merchandise.

NEW HOTCAKES

McDonald's new Hotcakes with Chicken Selects (from $6.55) pairs three pieces of Hotcakes, served with maple-flavoured syrup, with three pieces of Chicken Selects. Order the Extra Value Meal (from $8.30) and get a free drink upgrade to Iced Milo.

PREMIUM SNACK

There is a new and more premium range of flavours from Yan Yan: Tiramisu & Cocoa and Matcha & Cocoa at $1.70.

You can buy them from Cold Storage, Watsons, 7-Eleven, OG, Caltex, Metro Centrepoint, BHG and Isetan Jurong East.

HEALTHY SNACK

If you are looking for a healthier snack, try Mushroom Kingdom's Mushroom Chips ($7.80). Those who need a kick will appreciate the wasabi or black pepper options. Buy it via www.shrooms.sg