HAKKA HERITAGE.
Mar 01, 2018 06:00 am

Antoinette's chef Pang Kok Keong has added Hakka heritage dishes to his repertoire with his new concept Pang's Hakka Delicacies. For now, he is offering hand-shaped Hakka Abacus Seeds (made with yam, from $8 a portion), garnished with home-fried shallot, spring onion and coriander. To order, send a WhatsApp message to 9021-7507. Collection is at the back alley of 30, Penhas Road.

JAPANESE PROMOTION.

Melt Cafe (Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500) is going Japanese from next Friday to March 18. Its Japanese Food Fair features a selection of fresh sashimi and live stations. The spread is available for dinner from $85.

NEW DESIGN.

Evian has collaborated with Italian fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni for its new limited edition series. These are available in Singapore at all 7-Eleven stores and leading retail stores at $2.50 a bottle.

CELEBRATING BRITAIN.

This month, Conrad Centennial Singapore is celebrating all things British. One promotion is the British Afternoon Tea - finger sandwiches, pastries and scones - at the Lobby Lounge (Tel: 6432-7483), which is available from 3pm to 6pm at $28.

Hearty French fare in the heartland
