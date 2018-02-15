Enjoy mouthwatering meals with Barrio by Mex Out's enhanced menu

Mexican food - the legit version, not Tex-Mex - is starting to make its presence felt here.

And the team at Barrio by Mex Out have decided to clear its menu of Tex-Mex influences to keep it distinctly Mexican.

From late last year, it has added new items to the menu, such as large plates and regional staples, plus an enhanced choice of tacos.

I'm a fan and eat there often but I always order the same things, so it was good to discover a world outside of tortas.

The Tacos menu ($6 each, and from $17 for four pieces) is a great one to run through because it is delicious and so pretty to look at.

The Baja Fish with beer-battered sea bass and chipotle mayo is almost creamy in texture, and goes well with the flour tortilla.

The Vegetarian is definitely a must-try. Mushrooms, sweet corn and onions sit on a sheet of crispy cheese, and chipotle mayo is drizzled over it.

Poblano Pepper

Baja Fish

Vegetarian Taco

Chips, Guac and Salsa

I love the slight saltiness, and the crunch of the cheese gives me another layer of pleasure.

Barrio now groups all its vegetarian options into one section, and added the Poblano Pepper ($25).

This is a hefty dish with a pepper the size of my palm. It is covered in beer batter and served with two sauces: A red salsa and a creamy corn sauce. Don't think that a vegetarian option will leave you hungry though.

The pepper is very meaty in texture and is stuffed with a mix of fresh corn, zucchini and melting cheese. This is a dish best shared.

The Tuna Tostada ($16 for two pieces) is an explosion of colours and flavours. The tuna sits on a bed of avocado cream and is covered by a layer of sweet onion and garlic chips. This is a great one-bite snack to start the meal.

It is not overstating it to say that Barrio makes some of the best guacamole in town, and that's why its classic snack Chips, Guac and Salsa ($11) is always a good choice.

In case you're new to Barrio, the Protein Salad ($15) is another must-try. The portion is huge, so it's great when you're hungry.

And while they have lots of alcohol to offer, I love the zesty and refreshing Virgin Margarita ($4.90).

While the food and drinks here are great and the servers try their best, I get frustrated with the time it takes for my orders to get to my table each time I visit. Once they resolve this issue, the Barrio experience will certainly be one of the best in town.