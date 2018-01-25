Food bites

DOSIRAK IS BACK

Halal-certified bibimbap restaurant Dosirak has re-opened at Downtown Gallery with an expanded menu. You can now get a set meal (with seaweed soup and sweet rice punch). The bestseller - Beef Bulgogi bibimbap ($9.90 a la carte, $14.90 set meal) - still remains. Other favourites include Soy Citrus Salmon bibimbap ($12.90) and the vegetarian option, Kimchi Tofu ($7.90).

GOLD PACKAGING

The Golden Duck has released limited-edition festive gold packaging with auspicious sayings for its fish skin and potato chips ($7). You may win a cruise if you collect all the different sayings. Visit www.thegoldenduck.co/thegoldenhuat for more information.

NEW AT NORTHPOINT

New at Northpoint City mall is Oh Cha Cha, a teahouse selling various types of oolong tea blends from Taiwan. You can also add toppings such as fruits, Butterscotch Cream Cheese, Black Pearls, Oreo Flakes and Milk Pudding. One popular drink to try is the Tie Guan Yin Tofu Tea ($4.50).

CNY BOX

Yoku Moku (Ion Orchard) is releasing a limited-edition Chinese New Year packaging from Feb 1 featuring a shiba inu design. The box contains eight pieces of Cigare, eight pieces of Billet Au Chocolat Au Lait and four pieces of Billet Aux Amandes Chocolat at $28.