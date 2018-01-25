Weets Eats

Food bites

Food bites
PHOTOS:DOSIRAK, THE GOLDEN DUCK COMPANY, OH CHA CHA, YMSG
Food bites
PHOTOS:DOSIRAK, THE GOLDEN DUCK COMPANY, OH CHA CHA, YMSG
Food bites
PHOTOS:DOSIRAK, THE GOLDEN DUCK COMPANY, OH CHA CHA, YMSG
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Jan 25, 2018 06:00 am

DOSIRAK IS BACK

Halal-certified bibimbap restaurant Dosirak has re-opened at Downtown Gallery with an expanded menu. You can now get a set meal (with seaweed soup and sweet rice punch). The bestseller - Beef Bulgogi bibimbap ($9.90 a la carte, $14.90 set meal) - still remains. Other favourites include Soy Citrus Salmon bibimbap ($12.90) and the vegetarian option, Kimchi Tofu ($7.90).

GOLD PACKAGING

The Golden Duck has released limited-edition festive gold packaging with auspicious sayings for its fish skin and potato chips ($7). You may win a cruise if you collect all the different sayings. Visit www.thegoldenduck.co/thegoldenhuat for more information.

NEW AT NORTHPOINT

New at Northpoint City mall is Oh Cha Cha, a teahouse selling various types of oolong tea blends from Taiwan. You can also add toppings such as fruits, Butterscotch Cream Cheese, Black Pearls, Oreo Flakes and Milk Pudding. One popular drink to try is the Tie Guan Yin Tofu Tea ($4.50).

CNY BOX

Yoku Moku (Ion Orchard) is releasing a limited-edition Chinese New Year packaging from Feb 1 featuring a shiba inu design. The box contains eight pieces of Cigare, eight pieces of Billet Au Chocolat Au Lait and four pieces of Billet Aux Amandes Chocolat at $28.

Food bites
 

 

Cook’s wish to prepare lunch for President Halimah comes true
Singapore

Wish come true to cook for Halimah

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck