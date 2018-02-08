Food bites

THAI FOR CNY

If you are sick of Chinese food for your reunion dinner, try Thai cuisine. Thanying Restaurant (Amara Singapore, Tel: 6222-4688) is offering festive set menus from $78, for a minimum of four diners. Its classic dishes such as fish maw soup and tom yam goong will still be served.

HUAT BURGER

Burger King celebrates Chinese New Year with the auspiciously golden new Golden Huat Floss burger (value meals from $7.80). It comes in two versions: Fish' N Crisp and Chick'N Crisp. Until Feb 26, with every value meal you order, you will get a scratch card to win $1.6 million worth of prizes.

VEGETARIAN YUSHENG

Vegetarians can head to Greendot to get its vegetarian Konnyaku Yu Sheng ($28) with slices of konnyaku salmon, or the five-course Chinese New Year set for four ($98). This will be available from tomorrow at all its outlets.

TEA YUSHENG

Fans of tea will love Hua Ting Restaurant's (Orchard Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6739-6666) aromatic Tea Cured Fresh Salmon 'Lo Hei' (from $72). The finishing touch is the house-made passionfruit sauce and yuzu pearls.