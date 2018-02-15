Food bites

LAST-MINUTE BUYS

If you are in need of a last-minute addition to your reunion meal, try your luck at Carlton City Hotel (Tel: 6632-8921). Its festive counter is open till 7pm.

One suggestion is the Longevity Pork Knuckle ($68, good for six), which is pork served with sea cucumber and flower mushroom in superior soy sauce. Other worthy buys include Reunion Clay Pot Rice ($68) and the signature Auspicious Treasure Pot ($118).

LUCKY CAKE

Swensen's Prosperity Cake (from $38) may look festive, but it is more than that. This three-in-one amalgamation of strawberry, chocolate and vanilla ice cream cake comes with its own set of four lucky digits, so you might just prosper after eating this.

WINNING TARTS

Madam Faridah Hussain, 55, beat 24 other bakers to win Deliveroo Singapore's search for Singapore's Best Homemade Pineapple Tart. Made from her mother's recipe, the tarts are available on Deliveroo via Continental Delight (look under CNY Specials) at $25 a bottle while stocks last.

TOP YUSHENG

One of this year's best yusheng comes from Akira Back (JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, Tel: 6818-1914). The AB Yusheng ($88, available till March 2) has notes of sweet, sour and savoury, with an ume plum dressing.