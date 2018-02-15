Weets Eats

Food bites

Food bites
PHOTOS: CARLTON CITY HOTEL, ABR HOLDINGS, DELIVEROO, JW MARRIOTT SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Feb 15, 2018 06:00 am

LAST-MINUTE BUYS

If you are in need of a last-minute addition to your reunion meal, try your luck at Carlton City Hotel (Tel: 6632-8921). Its festive counter is open till 7pm.

One suggestion is the Longevity Pork Knuckle ($68, good for six), which is pork served with sea cucumber and flower mushroom in superior soy sauce. Other worthy buys include Reunion Clay Pot Rice ($68) and the signature Auspicious Treasure Pot ($118).

Food bites

LUCKY CAKE

Swensen's Prosperity Cake (from $38) may look festive, but it is more than that. This three-in-one amalgamation of strawberry, chocolate and vanilla ice cream cake comes with its own set of four lucky digits, so you might just prosper after eating this.

Food bites

WINNING TARTS

Madam Faridah Hussain, 55, beat 24 other bakers to win Deliveroo Singapore's search for Singapore's Best Homemade Pineapple Tart. Made from her mother's recipe, the tarts are available on Deliveroo via Continental Delight (look under CNY Specials) at $25 a bottle while stocks last.

Food bites

TOP YUSHENG

One of this year's best yusheng comes from Akira Back (JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, Tel: 6818-1914). The AB Yusheng ($88, available till March 2) has notes of sweet, sour and savoury, with an ume plum dressing.

Enjoy mouthwatering meals with Barrio by Mex Out's enhanced menu
Weets Eats

Get the max out of Mex

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck