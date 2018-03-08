Food bites

Check out its signature Quarter Cheese Bun or the popular Devil Cheese Buns.

ZINGER WITH CHEESE

It is easy to understand why the KFC Zinger Mozzarella burger is a hit. It has all the things that we like: chicken, chewy fried mozzarella patty, turkey bacon, shredded lettuce and tangy pizza tomato sauce.

Try it as a box set ($10.50) with a burger, a piece of chicken, Spicy Potato Bites, Whipped Potato and the new Pepsi.

Go to www.kfc.com.sg to check where this is sold.

CHOCOLATE ON CHOCOLATE

McDonald's has ignited a craze for its Chocolate Pie (from $1.40). It is chocolate on chocolate: a chocolate crust and molten chocolate filling. You can get it now at all restaurants and via McDelivery and UberEats.

DUCK RAMEN

Japan's all-duck ramen shop Ginza Kamo Soba Kyudaime Keisuke (16A Lorong Mambong) is now here. The ramen starts from $14.90. There are rice options too (from $8.90), all served with slices of Irish hybrid duck.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE

Century-old Austrian bakery Guschlbauer will open its first outlet in South-east Asia tomorrow at Waterway Point (#01-K16).

