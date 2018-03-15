Food bites

CHOCOLATE HIGH

The Chocolate Divine English Afternoon Tea is perfect for chocolate lovers. Between sandwiches and savouries, you'll have to make room for chocolate items, including a chocolate fountain. The Chocolate Divine promotion is held at L'Espresso (Goodwood Park Hotel, Tel: 6737 -7411) from $45 a person and ends on April 8.

STREET FOOD PARTY

Tomorrow, SPRMRKT Daily (41, Robertson Quay, Tel: 9736-4032) collaborates with Vietnamese-American chef Peter Cuong Franklin for a night of street food and craft beers from the Pasteur Street Brewing Company. You can buy coupons to pay for your meal at the event.

GOURMET BURGERS

Crossroads Cafe (Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, Tel: 6831-4605) is offering four gourmet burgers till April 30. The highlight is The Primetime ($38), with wagyu beef patty, smoky bacon, Stilton cheese and foie gras.

HERITAGE LUNCH

From Monday, Edge (Pan Pacific Singapore, Tel: 6826-8240) will offer a Heritage Lunch on weekdays with a modern take on nostalgic dishes. Expect a special treat - unlimited teh tarik. Lunch is at $55 and is served between noon and 2.30pm.