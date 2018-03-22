Food bites

MAGURO SPECIALS

PHOTOS: SHIMA RESTAURANT

Tuna takes the spotlight at Shima Restaurant (Goodwood Park Hotel, Tel: 6734-6281) till April 16. Besides the classic sashimi (from $25), sushi ($40) and donburi ($40), you can also try tuna as a katsu ($50), grilled (from $60) or as a Japanese-Italian fushion dish, Maguro Tartare ($30).

WEEKEND TEA

PHOTOS: SWISSOTEL MERCHANT COURT

Ellenborough Market Cafe (Swissotel Merchant Court, Tel:6239-1847) has launched its Weekend High Tea Buffet ($42) with Peranakan and local cuisine as well as dim sum. The must-try item? A la minute laksa.

NEW MENU

PHOTOS: , MARINA MANDARIN SINGAPORE

Newly appointed executive Chinese chef Edward Chong has updated the menu at Peach Blossoms (Marina Mandarin Singapore, Tel: 6845-1118). He combines flavours from the region with Cantonese cuisine, and a dish to try is the Tom Yum Soup with "Otak" ($26) and Roasted Tomahawk Steak in "Xinjiang" Style ($180). The menu takes effect in April.

BOTTLED SAUCES

PHOTOS: THE QUARTERS

Popular mod-Sin restaurant The Quarters (Icon Village, Tel: 6834-4174) has released its range of sauces, and you can buy them at special prices till June 28. The signature Salted Egg Aioli is at $10 (usually $14) and the Durian Kaya is at $10 (usually $12).