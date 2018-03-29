Food bites

DINE ON PERANAKAN AT THE PIER

The Clifford Pier (The Fullerton Bay Hotel, Tel: 6877-8911) is offering Peranakan dishes till Apri1 3, with noted guest chef Philip Chia. He will be cooking classics such as Ayam Buah Keluak, Gulai Kambing, Udang Udang Masak Pedas Nanas and Itek Sio. You can eat your fill from the a la carte menu (dishes from $16) or order the set meals (from $35). There are also buffet dinners on the weekend at $68.

X-TREME CLASSICS

From April 6 to 8, Hong Kong Chef Alvin Leung from Michelin three-starred Bo Innovation and Chef Liu Ching Hai of Michelin one-starred Summer Palace (Regent Singapore, Tel: 6725-3288) will offer an eight-course dinner ($98) with dishes such as Bo Duet of Abalone and Chicken Rice and Drunken Foie Gras.

GREENDOT'S CAFE FOOD

Vegetarian restaurant Greendot at One Raffles Place and Paya Lebar Square will sell cafe food, with highlights including acai bowls Crunchy Orchestra ($9.90), Acai Goes Chia Chia ($10.90) and Jazz Me Up ($12.90).

DIM SUM BUFFET

Si Chuan Dou Hua at Parkroyal on Kitchener Road (Tel: 6428-3170) is offering the Nostalgic Dim Sum Buffet Feast till June 17 at $38, or $118 for four adults. Expect items such as siew mai with sliced abalone, deep-fried peanut cake and pork belly roll with yam.