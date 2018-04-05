Food bites

FREE CONE DAY

Ben & Jerry's highly anticipated Free Cone Day returns on April 10. From noon to 8pm, it Is free ice cream at its outlets at 313@Somerset, Dempsey and VivoCity. This year, post a picture of your scoop with the hashtags #BenandJerrySG and #TWC2SG and Ben & Jerry's will donate $1 to Transient Workers Count Too to buy meals for migrant workers in need.

WELLNESS BREAK

Every Friday at Chef's Table (Capella Singapore, Tel:6591- 5089) from 3pm to 5pm, you can get the five-course Wellness Tea Time ($59) with gluten-free and dairy-free creations such as Tempeh Portobello Slider and Quinoa and Zucchini Chocolate Tea Cake.

NYONYA POPIAH BUFFET

The Perankan (Claymore Connect, Tel: 6262-4428) has introduced a weekend-only DIY Nyonya Popiah Buffet ($28) from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. This month, those at the buffet get a bowl of the restaurant's signature Mee Siam.

ONE-OFF DINNER

On April 13, in conjunction with World Gourmet Summit, Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant (Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Tel: 6731-7173) presents a one-night-only dinner at $128 with dishes such as Peking Duck and Braised Noodles with Lobster, and wines like Lupe-Cholet Chablis and Kapuka Sauvignon Blanc.