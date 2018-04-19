Food bites

ALL UNAGI

Unagiya Ichinoji (#01-05 Riverside View, Tel: 6732-1970) is famed Tokyo unagi restaurant Miyagawa Honten's first outlet outside Japan in its 125-year history, serving freshwater eels marinated with spices specially imported from Kyoto. You get three choices: The signature Hitsumabushi ($19.80), the Singapore-only Seiro Mushi ($19.80) and Mamushi Donburi ($18.80).

MENTAIKO PROMOTION

Ichiban Sushi is running its Mentaiko Madness promotion till June 4, with mentaiko-laden dishes such as Kaisen Mentai Roll ($13.90), Tori Mentai Cream Udon ($12.90) and Mentaiko Ice Cream ($4.50). These are available at all outlets.

NONYA DINNER

This month, The Dining Room (Sheraton Towers Singapore Hotel, Tel: 6839-5621) teams up with noted chef Shermay Lee for a weekend-only Peranakan buffet dinner ($68). A bonus? Unlimited servings of keropok and chef Lee's signature sauces such as the Cilicuka.

COCONUT TREAT

When the heat is unbearable, you can order SunMoon Food's Thai coconut from Redmart or Lazada, or buy it from selected 7-Eleven outlets from $3.50. The coconut comes packed in a bag with the coconut top cut open, a straw and metal spoon are included.