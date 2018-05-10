Food bites

STREET FOOD POP-UP

Tomorrow at Deck (120A Prinsep Street), check out the Tiger Street Food pop-up from 5pm to 10.30pm. The food will come from the recipients of the Tiger Street Food Support Fund, so expect items such as Prawn Village's prawn noodles, K.R. Banana Leaf Masala Nasi Lemak's sambal sedap nasi lemak and shrimp paste chicken wings from Ah Tan Wings.

PHOTOS: TIGER BEER SINGAPORE

MICHELIN COLLABORATION

Ash & Elm (InterContinental Singapore, Tel: 6825-1008) is collaborating with Hong Kong's one Michelin-starred steakhouse Beefbar on June 1 and 2. It will be a five-course menu ($128 a diner) showcasing beef and seafood. Book before May 20 to get a 10 per cent discount.

PHOTOS: INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE

NUTS FOR DOUGHNUTS

Krispy Kreme Singapore has launched its Peanut Butter series with two new items: Peanut Butter Jelly (with strawberry jam) and Peanut Butter Coco Choco (peanut butter filling with dark chocolate icing) at one for $3.30 or 12 for $33.

PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

ICE CREAM IN BLOOM

Haagen-Dazs' Love Blooms collection comes in the prettiest containers designed by British interior designer Kitty McCall. The limited-edition ice cream flavours include the Sakura Cherry Blossom (with a tangy cherry sauce) and Lavender and Blueberry, which are $5.50 a cup and will make a lovely addition to any party.