As Marina One quickly becomes an Instagram hotspot, its F&B is shaping up to be an attraction too.

This office/residential building in Marina South has food outlets that should fulfil different budgets, from the low (my favourite Fun Toast is there, also the upcoming Malaysia Chiak) to the swanky (Wakanui Grill and Majestic Restaurants have both opened there).

But the first to appear was Nude Grill And Chill, two concepts by the same group that gave you Nude Seafood.

Like Seafood, the Grill offers food dressed up to look more expensive than it actually is, so you get value and a good meal while you're at it.

In the evenings, expect lots of grilled items meant to be shared and you can get your alcohol from Chill. For lunch, it's fuss-free one-dish meals meant to be consumed quickly.

I popped in for dinner, and there was none of the madness and speed of the lunch rush. The servers are as relaxed as the patrons, offering cheerful greetings and conversation as the dim restaurant winds down. It is a nice place to chill after a long day at work.

The centrepiece of the Nude Grill menu is beef, and Time ($16 per 100 grams) - named because it takes a lot of time to get this dish on the table - a 35-day dry-aged Cote de Bœuf, served with a 60-day housemade black garlic, potato and a very delicious rosti. There is a 45-minute waiting time for this too. But you will be rewarded for your patience.

The Poussin TNP PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

For me, the Poussin ($29) is the best thing on the menu. The chicken is stuffed with glutinous rice and bacon, but the herbal woody aroma of the dang gui (angelica root) flavours the bird, adding another dimension to the dish. It feels like a glammed up version of the humble herbal chicken and is equally addictive.

The Cuttlefish Risotto TNP PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

The Cuttlefish Risotto ($18) may be pretty but failed to reach up to expectations. While the ikura sauce was competent, some bits of the cuttlefish were overcooked, rendering it tough and too much of a chew. The black barley risotto was bland and did not register.

The Secreto of Iberico Pork TNP PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

I enjoyed the Secreto of Iberico Pork ($35) tremendously. The pork was tender and flavourful, with the cherry adding a touch of tart. But my favourite part was the unexpected inclusion of tang-oh (garland chrysanthemum), a vegetable more associated with steamboat. It added a tinge of the bitter, which elevated the dish.

The Pumpkin. TNP PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

Those looking for a vegetarian option has Pumpkin ($24). This version comes with a duck egg sauce, so do remember to ask to leave the sauce off. The roasted pumpkin is sweet, smokey and comforting. Each bite is creamy and crunchy, with the pumpkin seeds.

Nude Grill & Chill, Marina One

Opens weekdays (except public holidays) 11.30am to 2pm,

6.30pm to 9pm, Tel: 6581-9306