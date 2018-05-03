weet's eats

CAKE FOR MUM

Amazing Love (from $34.80) is Primadeli's tribute to mothers, with vanilla sponge cake, strawberry fresh cream and fresh strawberries. Available till May 13.

Get 25 per cent off this cake from now till Sunday.

TRIBUTE TO PARENTS

From tomorrow to June 24, Crystal Jade Kitchen has specially curated menus to celebrate Mother's and Father's Days. Highlights include a trio of Cantonese congees (between $8.80 and $9.80, above).

SINGAPORE WINS

Team Singapore won gold at the recent Food&HotelAsia 2018 Culinary Challenge. The home team of chefs Darren Chin, Helice Hong, Sherine Lim, Khoo Zheng Xiong, Vincent Ng and Nixon Low (above) beat nine teams from countries such as Thailand and Australia. Singapore also won the first Asian Gelato Cup at the event.

Chefs Ng Chee Leong, Pang Yoon Hwa and Jason Tan Yirong will represent Singapore at the 2020 world finals of Coppa del Mondo of Gelateria in Sigep in Rimini, Italy.

MOTHER'S DAY MENU

Few need a reason to dine at Folklore (Destination Singapore Beach Road, Tel: 6679-2900), but from May 7 to 13, there's a legitimate excuse.

It is offering a special Mother's Day menu with items such as Curry Ayam Lemak and Papaya Masak Titek (both from $16).