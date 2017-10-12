Weets Eats: Attention-grabbing dishes at HolyCrab

If durian is the unofficial national fruit of Singapore, crab must be the unofficial national crustacean.

If you are a crab lover, HolyCrab should already be on your radar. It has a small menu of nine crab dishes (Sri Lankan crabs at $9 for every 100g) and a few other dishes.

The restaurant is the result of a partnership between owner-chef Elton Seah and restaurateur Jamie Lim.

Its Green Chilli Crab could be your new obsession. It has a moss-coloured sauce that may put you off, but when you taste it, there is no holding back.

Devil's Crab, TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

It features a sauce created from two types of green chilli, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, ginger, candlenut, and onion.

There is a tinge of spice, but it is more aromatic than scorching hot - perfect for dipping your mantou ($1 each) into.

Green Chilli Crab, TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

The Devil's Crab is more creamy than spicy. I don't know how it got its name.

The almost-sweet sauce has evaporated milk and salted butter. This is perfect for those who prefer food on the safe side.

Balsamic Crab TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

Not safe at all is the Balsamic Crab. In fact, it is one of the most unusual ways to eat crab.

UNIQUE

The sauce is made out of balsamic vinegar, red chilli and curry leaves. This dish is definitely unique.

Succumb to Mee TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

You will either love this or, like me, move on after one taste.

The vinegar is too in-your-face sharp for me. All you are tasting is vinegar and not crab meat. But my friend who loves pork leg stewed in vinegar was absolutely enchanted by the dish.

Hooked on Mee from HolyCrab. TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

While the crab dishes are the draw, I will return for Hooked on Mee ($15), its take on Hokkien mee.

The prawn stock takes this dish on an umami high, but it is the liberal dose of deep-fried pork lard that will make me a regular - especially when you can ask for all the lard you want.

You may roll your eyes at the name of their bee hoon dish.

It is called Succumb to Mee ($15). The name proved prophetic.

I was stuffed by the time I got to this, but the moment I tasted the crab broth (flower crabs, peppercorns and lemongrass), I knew I was going to exceed my calorie count.

It tastes so simple and unassuming, until you think about it and you realise you are hooked.

So, as expected, HolyCrab has attracted a lot of attention.

Do book a table before you head down because you don't want to be that hungry man with a craving for crab stuck outside, watching others digging out every bit of flesh.

HolyCrab

2, Tan Quee Lan Street, #01-03

Lunch from Monday to Saturday only,

11.30am to 2.30pm; dinner 6pm to 10pm daily

Tel: 8444-2722