Weets Eats: Birds of a Feather's flying higher with new dishes

Half a year after Birds of a Feather opened, it added a weekend brunch called - don't roll your eyes - Chirpy Brunch.

The modern Sichuan restaurant in Amoy Street also added a few new items to its menu.

It is a timely move.

The place is still a draw, but Singaporeans are notoriously fickle.

We flock to new places, only to swiftly dump them when the next sensation comes along. It seems that our allegiance extends only to hawkers.

Thankfully, this restaurant's additions are mostly praiseworthy - they can make customers stick around a little longer.

Its culinary team went to Sichuan to find inspiration. Going by how the new items tasted, the trip was worthwhile.

Two items on the brunch menu impressed me.

Eggs are popular for brunch, and the baked egg dish Bird's Skillet ($23) should be a hit.

The salted vegetable and pickled red chillies in the tomato sauce provides an extra kick, resulting in an aromatic and layered dish that is so addictive.

Hong Shao Beef Ragout Orecchiette. TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

The Hong Shao Beef Ragout Orecchiette ($26) is another flavourful dish.

The beef is marinated in dou ban jiang - a salty and spicy paste made of fermented beans - for about four hours, then braised for four more.

The beef has so much of the flavours working for it that the accompanying parmesan foam, pasta and egg confit are almost unnecessary.

Baby Octopus. TNP PHOTOS:YEOH WEE TECK

A standout from the new daily items is the Baby Octopus ($18).

Seasoned with a Sichuan white garlic sauce, the dish is a tad salty and spicy but addictive.

Kawa Ebi Swim in the Chillies. TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

The Kawa Ebi Swim in the Chillies ($17) is a take on the restaurant's popular dish called Find The Chicken in the Chillies. The new version comes with deep-fried river shrimps.

The spices hit the nose immediately, and hunting for the shrimps is a fun activity.

But eating a chilli seed or 10 is inevitable, so be mentally prepared for the burn.

Pig Ear Mosaic. TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

Some may be squeamish about eating the Pig Ear Mosaic ($18). But once you get over it, you are in for a delicious time.

The ears are tossed with house-made Sichuan red and sour dressing and served cold with arrowroot noodle.

It is a really simple dish, but it has enough depth to please.