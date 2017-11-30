Weets Eats: Bold ideas at wallet-friendly B Burger

The minute you step into B Burger, you will know what to expect - the explosion of colours, much-photographed wall with the palm tree wallpaper, youthful crew and Americana vibe all point to a place embracing a trendy young crowd, with a wallet-friendly menu to boot.

(Above) Bomchika Wow Wow, TNP PHOTOS:YEOH WEE TECK

The menu is small but varied, and there are some winning items, such as the Bomchika Wow Wow ($10.90).

It is a fried chicken burger with sriracha honey, daikon and truffle mayo and topped with a fried egg.

The savouriness of the chicken and the hint of sweetness from the sauce go well together, and the burger is just hefty enough to fill you up without knocking you out.

( Above) , Umami Burger, . TNP PHOTOS:YEOH WEE TECK

Also good is the vegetarian Umami Burger ($7.90). I love anything with portobello mushrooms, and this mushroom retains its juiciness.

(Above) Nachos Soup TNP PHOTOS:YEOH WEE TECK

The Nachos Soup ($3) is exactly like how it is described - a soup version of a nacho dipped in melted cheese. It is the ultimate for lazy people because you do not even need to chew. I do not know if I like it.

(Above) Osaka Corn Dog TNP PHOTOS:YEOH WEE TECK

I was also not feeling the Osaka Corn Dog ($6.90). It is certainly a blast of flavours, but the mix of fish roe, seaweed and sauces over a cheese corn dog is convoluted and charmless.

Young people seldom care about sugar intake, and this new item is for those who really do not care.

(Above) Peanut Butter Jelly. TNP PHOTOS:YEOH WEE TECK

The Peanut Butter Jelly ($7.50) is made from two scoops of Concretes (a frozen custard) with toppings, and it is toothache-inducing sweet - but I could not stop eating it. Make sure you share this.

With the price point, location and type of food B Burger serves, it is not surprising that stylish young people dressed like how their parents did back in the 90s have discovered the restaurant. They pack themselves in during the weekends.

For those who actually lived through the 90s and find that queueing takes too much effort, go on weekdays, when the children are distracted or in school.