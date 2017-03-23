Weets Eats: Canton Paradise brings affordable eats to MBS

While you are unlikely to go hungry at Marina Bay Sands, it will probably cost a bit to fill your stomach.

So each time an inexpensive eatery opens there, I feel the need to tell everyone about it.

The latest is Canton Paradise, located above the skating ring. This casual dining Cantonese restaurant chain is hardly new to locals.

This is outlet number six, and apart from its range of roast meats and porridge, there are a few exclusive items, such as the Dried Sakura Shrimps with Scallion Oil Tofu ($13.80), just for this branch.

The silkiness and airiness of the bean curd is a big draw, and the crispy shrimps added oomph to the dish.

It is easily one of the best on the menu, and I hope the other branches will sell it too.

Another exclusive is the Sweet Red Bean Pastry in a Bag ($6.80 for three pieces). This dessert is shaped like a bag and why not?

Canton Paradise Marina Bay Sands #01-02 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands Monday to Thursday 10.30am to 10.30pm, weekend 10.30am to 11pm Tel: 6688-7052

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands is filled with fashion brands lusted after by the masses.

The taste of the dessert wouldn't inspire such fandom though. I found it oily and a tad too sweet, though my dining companions had no issues with the sugar level.

The Steamed Molten Salted Egg Yolk Custard Piggy Bun ($6.80 for three pieces) is adorable. Search for the restaurant on Instagram and you'll see almost nothing else except these pigs. I am not a fan though.

Again, I found it too sweet and cloying. I wish the savoury aspect of the salted egg yolk was stronger. It was easy on the eye but difficult down the throat.

I liked the Steamed Rice Rolls with Preserved Turnip Filling ($5.20). Think of it as a reverse chwee kueh. The skin of the rice roll is velvety, and the filling had enough flavour without being overbearing.

Some judge a Cantonese restaurant by the quality of its congee. The Handmade Meatball Congee ($9.80) is comforting and subtle, with meatballs made out of pork, pork fat and bits of prawn meat.

The congee is almost creamy and is great when you're under the weather.

It is a good time now to check out the new branch because you'll get 50 per cent off all dim sum, congee and noodles during weekdays from 3pm to 5pm.

