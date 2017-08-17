Weets Eats: Delectable food at La Brasserie

It is too easy to be wowed by the physical space occupied by La Brasserie at the equally splendid The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.

The restaurant returns after renovation, with 10m-high windows.

While someone like me wonders how they manage to wash the curtains, the rest of the world will bask in the stunning view of Marina Bay.

Even before you taste the first morsel, you will already be taken by from the opulence and grandeur surrounding you.

Do not worry, the lobster a l'Americaine ($68) lives up to the surroundings.

Live Boston lobster claws are blanched and the remaining parts are poached, pan fried and simmered, then added to angel hair pasta .

The portion is generous and the presentation enticing and rustic.

But it is the taste that will win you over.

The lobster is fresh and sweet, and the sauce robust and tangy.

(Above) Lobster a l'Americaine, TNP PHOTOS:YEOH WEE TECK

Another highly recommended lobster dish is an old one, the signature lobster and scallop carpaccio ($33).

(Above) Lobster and scallop carpaccio, TNP PHOTOS:YEOH WEE TECK

It is an over-the-top luxe dish, with black truffle oil and lime juice dressing drizzled over thinly sliced lobster and Hokkaido scallops.

TRUFFLE

And why not just add more truffle to finish the dish?

(Above) Supreme de canard confit TNP PHOTOS:YEOH WEE TECK

French classic supreme de canard confit ($39) is always a treat, as is this version.

The duck is beautifully cooked. The skin is so crisp and the accompanying items are good as well.

(Aabove) Grilled cote de boeuf TNP PHOTOS:YEOH WEE TECK

Another classic is the grilled cote de boeuf ($99, serves two).

The Australian A4 wagyu rib-eye is grilled in a Josper over Japanese binchotan charcoal as well as black cherry wood.

I am not a fan of steak so I could not appreciate the subtle notes smoked into the meat.

(Above) Aubergine caviar tartine from La Brasserie. TNP PHOTOS:YEOH WEE TECK

But speaking as someone who believes the more value the merrier, the heft of this dish makes me happy.

Never underestimate the vegetarian option.

The aubergine caviar tartine ($19) reflects the restaurant's cuisine du soleil influence, inspired by the South of France and characterised by Mediterranean flavours and a lighter touch.

Mediterranean black eggplant is baked till charred, then mixed with chopped Roma tomatoes.

This is an aromatic dish with the added creaminess of buffalo mozzarella.

It feels like summer in your mouth.