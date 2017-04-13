Weets Eats: Firebake-Woodfired Bakehouse & Restaurant is on fire

Remember the energy and vibe Holland Village had a decade ago? Well, that coolness has landed on East Coast Road, extending to its diverse and interesting dining scene.

Its latest addition, Firebake - Woodfired Bakehouse & Restaurant, is another big draw.

Located near the Still Road junction next to the Esso station, the cosy 50-seater boasts an impressive array of breads crafted using historical European techniques of bread-making.

The breads are baked in twin wood-fired ovens hand-built from 5,000 bricks, and the restaurant has two mixers from the 1970s and two cast-iron stoves from the 1880s - you sense the reverence to tradition here.

I love The Valley ($13), an organic sourdough fruit loaf - buy one and it will be your daily treat at home.

Bread is featured in many of the dishes too, and I have many favourites.



(Above) Top of my list is the simple-looking heirloom tomato salad ($17) with pickled cucumber, feta and mountain oregano.

The tomatoes are tossed in an intoxicating smoked oil that adds depth and drama to the dish. Taste it and be blown away.

The Australian prawn capellini ($19) was delightful.

The pasta is pleasantly firm and the sakura ebi provides umami and crunch.



(Above) To tie in with the bread theme, Kingpin lager is used for the Norwegian Blue Mussel, Lager, Chorizo ($25).

The mellow broth was delicious, but I was more impressed by how fresh the mussels were.



(Above) Lamb is seldom a consideration for me, but the braised lamb shoulder ($26) won me over.

The lamb, crusted with white sourdough and toasted ground cumin, was just salty enough, which adds to the appeal.



(Above) The one dish I was not crazy about was the grilled pork belly ($22). The vegetable broth - heavy on celeriac - overwhelmed everything else.

Getting a table at Firebake is difficult. I was unsuccessful in making a reservation despite calling days ahead, but I got lucky last weekend.

What you can do is turn up at 6pm - when it opens - and look forlorn and hungry. You might just get a seat at the counter.