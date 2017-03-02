Weets Eats: Ginett lets you dine and wine at friendly prices
Our Arts District is filled with hipster hawker stalls and cutesy cafes, but in the midst of it is the stylish restaurant and wine bar Ginett.
Located at the new Hotel G in Middle Road, Ginett is run by the team behind the Scarlett restaurants in Bangkok and Hong Kong.
It offers European cuisine in a relaxed setting.
The relaxed part is ably aided by the huge range of French wines - currently 70 labels - with some going for as low as a $6 a glass.
You will hear laughter and clinking of glasses all night long.
One way to take advantage of the friendly wine prices is to order a 1 Meter Board ($54) with five cheeses, five cold cuts and one pate.
That should keep you occupied as you throw back a few glasses.
If you want a proper dinner, Ginett does that well too.
CHOICES
There are many French choices on the menu. Do consider the La Joue de Boeuf ($32).
The braised wagyu beef cheek is tender and retains all the flavours. The mashed potatoes it came with could have used a touch more butter, though.
Another beef option comes from the Charcoal Grill menu.
We ordered the Australian Angus beef rib eye ($42 for 300g).
The accompanying wedges looked uninspiring, but they were actually crispy and fluffy.
Based on what I read on the menu, the roast chicken ($34) looked promising - it was not. The meat was too dry and barely flavoured.
Since escargotis typically French, I thought ordering the Burgundy Snails ($18) would be a good idea.
But this was under-seasoned and more garlic would have lifted the dish.
The delicious Scampi ($26) benefitted from a great seafood sauce that highlighted rather than hid the scampi.
Get this if you are looking for something light.
Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar
WHERE: 200, Middle Road
OPENING HOURS: Sunday to Thursday 6am to 10.30pm, Friday and Saturday 6am to 11.30pm
BITES
ULTIMATE BURGERS
Burger King's Ultimate Selection is a new range of beef and chicken burgers. The Ultimate Classic BBQ burger ($8.50) has an Angus beef patty between corn-dusted sourdough buns, while the Ultimate Mushroom Swiss ($8.50) has the signature mushroom sauce.
The Ultimate Tendercrisp Chicken ($7.50) comes with turkey bacon, turkey ham and American cheese. The Value Meals are from $8.90, and comes with medium fries and a small Coke.
SET LUNCH
Akira Back (JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, Tel: 6818-1914) has launched a new three-course set lunch menu, with mains such as Wagyu ribcap toban ($45), grilled spring chicken ($28) and sashimi don ($40). These are available from Tuesdays to Saturdays.
NEW AT WAH KEE
It is not all prawn noodles at Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodle and Bistro (Esplanade Mall, Tel: 6327-9187). The latest offering is Clam Soup ($12). The mix of the sweet and briny, and the umami of the prawn stock, makes this a must-order.
DURIAN TREAT
The Mao Shan Wang Durian Ice Confection by King's Potong Gold has returned. It is made with bittersweet durian puree, and coconut milk is added for extra richness. This is sold only at NTUC FairPrice for a limited period at $12.90 for a box of six sticks.