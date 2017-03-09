Weets Eats: Mojo’s a charming yakitori bar

Local actor Shane Pow added star power to Telok Ayer when he opened Mojo last month with Sin Lee Foods cafe's Sean Lim.

Mojo serves lunch bowls (from $10) by day and transforms into a celebrity-filled yakitori and bespoke cocktail bar by night. Recently spotted there were actresses Kym Ng, Julie Tan and Michelle Chong.

It may be thrilling to be dining next to celebrities and hearing tidbits of their conversations, but if the food is less than stellar, it is a waste of money.

Fortunately, money is mostly well spent at Mojo.

I have not had a chance to dine there for lunch - I heard it is packed until about 2.30pm - but I made it for dinner, and I would join the queue again for the Foie Gras Chahan ($18).

It looks decadent, smells heavenly with a hint of garlic and uses quinoa, so you can pretend that this dish is healthy.

While the squid in the Fried Squid ($15) was not different from most, the smokey and roe-filled mayonnaise dip with a slightly burnt taste and smell kept it exciting.

From the yakitori menu, my pick is the Pork Jowl ($6). I love how simple it is - just a salt rub before it is grilled. It retained its juiciness and tenderness, too.

There are many nice choices on the yakitori menu, but I found that the sauce of the Tsukune ($9) is too sweet - it overwhelms the chicken. Still, it makes for a great picture.

The Manila Clams ($20) was bland, despite the aroma. The components - butter, clams and seasonings - felt disconnected. I wish there was an underlying element to unite it.

While the bar bite concept is not unique, I enjoyed Mojo's youthful vibe.

It is noisy, casual and fun with a reasonably priced cocktail menu, making it an ideal place to visit after a day at work.