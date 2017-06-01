Weets Eats: No more jive, just memorable food at Po

I was a teenager when Warehouse Disco was at its peak. Identity checks were lax, and I danced next to drag queens and ah bengs with a cigarette in my mouth.

Ah, those crazy days.

Today, Warehouse Disco has turned into the respectable and gorgeous Warehouse Hotel.

When I ate at the hotel's flagship restaurant Po, I went down memory lane.

And the menu, created by the mod-Sin (modern Singapore) wonderboy Willin Low, is filled with dishes that remind you popular local fare. I found that comforting, even exciting.

The star is the popiah (from $28).

For me, the winning element was the stuffing. The mellowness of the bamboo shoots gave the popiah so much soul.

The do-it-yourself element is fun too, and perfect if you're struggling with conversation.

I loved Po's take on hokkien mee, the carabinero prawns and konbu mee ($32).

CRUNCH

The umami will hit you first and then you'll be licking up the last bits of the noodles.

The bits of pork lard hiding in the noodles added crunch.

Charcoal-grilled Iberico satay.

Recently I had amazing satay at Violet Oon's Clarke Quay restaurant. The charcoal-grilled Iberico satay ($20) comes close. It is tender and flavourful.

The pork is marinated in spices for 12 hours and served with a freshly grated pineapple and peanut dip.

The dip comes up short, though. It would have benefited from a hit of acidity. It's a minor issue because I'm all about the meat, not the dip.

Barramundi salad.

Before sashimi, raw fish for me was yusheng. The flavours of the barramundi salad ($19) reminded me of it.

It features locally farmed raw barramundi, with a coat of sesame oil. Don't be fooled by how subtle the dish looks. It is extremely spicy.

The chilli will knock you out if your tolerance level is low.

Ice cream popiah from Po.

Another very serene looking dish is the dessert, ice cream popiah ($15). Eating it is another story. The pineapple, taro and peanut gelato are nice enough, but it is not worth the trouble.

It is impossible to roll the popiah, and eating it with the spoon was a nightmare. I ended up using my finger to push the gelato into my spoon.