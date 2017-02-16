Weets Eats: Refreshing eats at Strangers’ Reunion

The lifespan of a cafe in Singapore can be brutally short.

One moment it's all over Instagram, the next it'll be replaced by a barber or yoga studio.

Given the choices we have, it is no wonder we tend to be fickle when it comes to food. Singaporeans do not appear to be good repeat customers.

Strangers' Reunion doesn't fall prey to that. It has been around since 2012 and it is still packed whenever I'm there.

But even a popular cafe could do with a scrub, so Strangers' Reunion took a break to spruce itself up.

While that was going on, the team went to the cafe capital of the world - Melbourne, Australia - to get inspired.

Crabcake Reunion TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

It's back now with a new look and a refreshed menu with some clear winners.

For me, Crabcake Reunion ($18.90) is a must-try. The crab cake is moist and tasty, and full of crab. I'm a fan of any brunch item with a generous slab of avocado, and that's not lacking here.

Salmon & Kale TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

Equally tasty is the Smoked Chorizo & Melted Cheese Croquette ($18.50). The croquette is creamier than anticipated and went well with the excellent purple cabbage slaw. The charred corn and capsicum salsa was divine too.

The Salmon & Kale ($19.90) is a signature item, but I thought the fish was dry. Kale may no longer be the "it" vegetable, but it's a locally-sourced organic version, and that's a good thing. I just wish it had some flavours though because kale is a challenging vegetable to embrace.

Pesto Shrooms TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

I wish the Pesto Shrooms ($11.50) was prettier, but it is absolutely addictive. It's really just a side dish but don't let that deter you. The mushrooms are earthy and savoury, and a joy to consume.

The Coconut Chia Pudding ($11.90) is a meal in itself. Chia seeds are soaked overnight in coconut milk and provide the base. The fruits and almonds provide texture too. You order this to feel healthy, but thank goodness it tastes like dessert.

Coconut Chia Pudding TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

Strangers’ Reunion

WHERE: 33-35 Kampong Bahru Road

OPENING HOURS: Opens Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays 9am to 10pm, Fridays and Saturdays 9am to 12am

Tel: 6222-4869