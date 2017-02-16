Weets Eats: Refreshing eats at Strangers’ Reunion
The lifespan of a cafe in Singapore can be brutally short.
One moment it's all over Instagram, the next it'll be replaced by a barber or yoga studio.
Given the choices we have, it is no wonder we tend to be fickle when it comes to food. Singaporeans do not appear to be good repeat customers.
Strangers' Reunion doesn't fall prey to that. It has been around since 2012 and it is still packed whenever I'm there.
But even a popular cafe could do with a scrub, so Strangers' Reunion took a break to spruce itself up.
While that was going on, the team went to the cafe capital of the world - Melbourne, Australia - to get inspired.
It's back now with a new look and a refreshed menu with some clear winners.
For me, Crabcake Reunion ($18.90) is a must-try. The crab cake is moist and tasty, and full of crab. I'm a fan of any brunch item with a generous slab of avocado, and that's not lacking here.
Equally tasty is the Smoked Chorizo & Melted Cheese Croquette ($18.50). The croquette is creamier than anticipated and went well with the excellent purple cabbage slaw. The charred corn and capsicum salsa was divine too.
The Salmon & Kale ($19.90) is a signature item, but I thought the fish was dry. Kale may no longer be the "it" vegetable, but it's a locally-sourced organic version, and that's a good thing. I just wish it had some flavours though because kale is a challenging vegetable to embrace.
I wish the Pesto Shrooms ($11.50) was prettier, but it is absolutely addictive. It's really just a side dish but don't let that deter you. The mushrooms are earthy and savoury, and a joy to consume.
The Coconut Chia Pudding ($11.90) is a meal in itself. Chia seeds are soaked overnight in coconut milk and provide the base. The fruits and almonds provide texture too. You order this to feel healthy, but thank goodness it tastes like dessert.
Strangers’ Reunion
WHERE: 33-35 Kampong Bahru Road
OPENING HOURS: Opens Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays 9am to 10pm, Fridays and Saturdays 9am to 12am
Tel: 6222-4869
BITES
CREAM OF THE CROP
The hype is real: The cream buns ($2.50) from Hattendo (Tanjong Pagar Centre, above Tanjong Pagar MRT station) are worth the calories. These light-as-air buns come in five flavours - matcha, chocolate, custard, azuki beans and the cafe's signature whipped cream. They are served chilled and best enjoyed with coffee. Do explore the other eateries in the centre too.
NEOLOKAL TAKEOVER
Chef Maksut Askar of renowned restaurant Neolokal in Istanbul will be taking over the kitchen at Maggie Joan's (110, Amoy Street, Tel: 6221-5564, reservations via Chope only) on Feb 24 and 25. He will be offering his signature dishes, such as Tirit Katmer and Uveyik.
SPICE UP YOUR LIFE
Batu Lesung's pastes ($8, sold via www.batulesungspicecompany.com) do not contain preservatives or fillers and are made using soybean oil. With three varieties - Rendang Rempah, Classic Curry and Panggang BBQ Marinade - you can whip up almost anything.
KFC GETS CHEESY
Everyone is talking about the KFC Chizza ($5.10), a pizza with a fried chicken crust and layered with toppings such as chicken ham, pineapple chunks and a cheese sauce. If you are hungry, go for the meal ($7.50), which comes with the Chizza, fries and a drink.