Weets Eats: A taste of the South at The Bird Southern Table & Bar

Southern US hospitality has landed in Singapore via The Bird Southern Table & Bar, operated by James Beard-nominated and award-winning restaurant Yardbird Southern Table & Bar.

Singapore is its first international location.

The food is rustic and banks on signature dishes. You can get an order of Classic Buttermilk Biscuits ($10) and a bourbon (The Bird has an impressive selection), and enjoy the meal with the music of Elvis Presley in the background.

Experiencing the South is not cheap but it is worth a visit.

The place is a plus for a big eaters as the portions are big, so turn up hungry.

And I hope when Singapore proves accepting of Southern food, the restaurant will start to introduce more unique dishes from the region.

Food could prove to be the public relations boost the South needs, now that some people associate it with white supremacists.

Do you remember the 70s TV series Alice, with its Southern belle character Flo?

Her catchphrase - "kiss my grits!" - was all the rage then.

Since then, I've always ordered grits whenever I've encountered it.

The version at The Bird - Shrimp n' Grits ($39) - has as much sass as Flo. I love the full-flavoured kick it has with the addition of the fresh prawns. It is a must-order.



Another highlight is Chicken 'n' Watermelon 'n' Waffles ($45, above). The chicken looked dry on arrival - and I'll admit I was disappointed - but the meat is surprisingly juicy and tender. The spiced watermelon cubes are refreshing. The waffles could have been crispier but that's a personal preference.



I really like the Macaroni & Cheese ($14, above), with five types of artisanal cheeses. The richness could be problematic for some but I think it makes the dish.



I was introduced to fried green tomatoes through the Jessica Tandy movie of the same name, and it's a winner. The Fried Green Tomato BLT ($18, above) has many elements going for it - smoked pork belly, pimento cheese and smoky tomato jam - that ultimately work together.



I was looking forward to the Butterscotch Cake ($18, above) because who doesn't like bacon frosting? But it turned out very dense and lifeless.

The bourbon ice cream was nearly a saving grace but there is only so much ice cream can do to save this. Stick to the savouries instead.