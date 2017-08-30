100 companies will get help to commercialise their intellectual property

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos) and Deloitte South-east Asia Financial Advisory Services are teaming up to help 100 innovative enterprises commercialise their intellectual property (IP) and compete globally.

The signing took place at IP Week @ SG 2017, an event bringing together IP thought leaders, legal experts and companies to discuss IP commercialisation and business growth.

"The partnership reflects Ipos' ongoing efforts as an innovation agency to build a vibrant and globally connected innovation ecosystem, strengthen innovative enterprises' competitiveness through using IP as a strategic business asset, and help them take their products and services to international markets," the agency said yesterday.

Ipos and Deloitte said they aim to help companies understand technology trends to make strategic decisions for investment, as well as commercialise their IP and other intangible assets for business growth.

"The enterprises of today are increasingly built around IP and other intangible assets like know-how, data and digital platforms. As Asian economies develop, we are seeing more and more companies where a significant share of their enterprise value is in their intangible assets, including IP," said Mr Daren Tang, the chief executive of Ipos.

Separately, at the opening ceremony of IP Week @ SG 2017, six local enterprises were given Wipo-Ipos IP awards.