11 sites for sale in first half of 2017

There are 11 sites in the Industrial Government Land Sales programme for the first half of next year - six confirmed plots and five on the reserve list.

The six confirmed parcels have a total site area of 3.27ha and a tenure of 20 years. Four are in Tuas South Link, one in Tampines North Drive and one - at 0.8ha, the largest of the seven sites - in Jalan Lam Huat.

Ms Christine Li, director of research at consultancy firm Cushman and Wakefield, said: "The Government continues to roll out smallish industrial sites to meet the needs of end-users. All the sites come with 20-year lease tenure, which is targeted at industrialists rather than developers."

The reserved sites have a total area of 7.98ha and tenures of either 20 or 30 years.

There were 12 sites offered in the second half of this year - seven confirmed and five on the reserve list.

MANUFACTURING

Ms Li said that despite the dip in manufacturing activities, the Government has reduced the total number of confirmed list sites by just one and cut the total gross floor area by about 7.5 per cent.

She said that this was done to ensure adequate supply in the market for industrialists, "who need their own industrial space to get ready for the upturn once the global economy is on a stronger footing".

"The continued supply seems timely for the industrialists because... when the industrial prices are high and there is a strong participation of the Industrial Government Land Sales tenders, it could be difficult for them to secure sites at a more reasonable price," she said.