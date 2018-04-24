19 Singapore firms display goods at German tech fair

There will be a strong contingent of local companies flying the Singapore flag at the world's largest industrial technology trade show in Germany this week.

The companies are showcasing their advanced manufacturing products and services under the first Singapore Pavilion at the fair in Hanover, giving them the opportunity to rub shoulders and learn best practices from top names in the business.

The Hannover Messe started yesterday and ends on Friday, with more than 6,500 exhibitors and 250,000 visitors expected.

The 19 Singaporean exhibitors include Singapore Technologies Kinetics, Onn Wah Precision Machining and Pixel Automation.

Advanced manufacturing, or Industry 4.0, combines machines with digital technologies such as data analytics and artificial intelligence to create what is known as a "smart factory". It is identified as a key driver of Singapore's economic growth.

A Singapore booth has also been set up to promote the country as a world-class manufacturing hub. The booth was organised by the Economic Development Board, Enterprise Singapore, Agency for Science, Technology and Research and Singapore Tourism Board.

It will also promote the premiere of Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific, the Asian edition of Hannover Messe that will be hosted by Singapore in October.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran is leading a delegation of government officials to the fair accompanied by staff from various ministries and economic agencies.

Mr Iswaran will deliver speeches at the Germany-Singapore Business Forum, where he will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Enterprise Singapore and the German Accelerator to boost ties between the countries.