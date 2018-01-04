2 freehold landed projects off Upper Bukit Timah Road to be launched

Singapore-listed property developer Low Keng Huat will launch two freehold landed projects in the landed residence enclave of Lorong Kismis and Eng Kong Park off Upper Bukit Timah Road on Friday.

One is Kismis Residences, a 31-unit freehold landed development; the other is the adjacent seven-unit freehold strata landed development, Tranquilia@Kismis.

The latter will be launched by Low Keng Huat's joint venture with Wenul Development.

ERA Realty Network and OrangeTee & Tie are the joint marketing agents.

For Kismis Residences, nine out of the 15 units released found buyers; while for Tranquilia@Kismis, two out of the seven units found buyers, making it a total of 11 units sold out of the 22 units released last month.

For Kismis Residences, the intermediate terrace houses are priced between $4.155 million and $4.464 million, while the corner terrace houses are priced from $5.003 million to $5.282 million. Prices start from $750 per sq ft.