36% of Singapore firms to hire more staff next year

SINGAPORE Some 36 per cent of firms here are planning to raise headcount next year, a new survey has found.

The survey by recruitment firm Michael Page polled close to 450 employers across various industries. It also revealed that among those firms that are planning to raise headcount, six in 10 are looking to hire at middle-management level.

Although next year's employment landscape is expected to remain largely similar to this year's, Mr Anthony Thompson, Michael Page regional managing director of Greater China, South East Asia & India, said that hiring activity in Singapore could see a slight uptick, in three key industries.

"Digital, technology and healthcare are likely to be the country's fastest-growing industries...," he said.