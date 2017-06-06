4 focuses of sustainable development

Singapore’s push for sustainable development fires on four fronts covering the economy, living environment, its people and international collaboration, said Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Mr Teo noted yesterday, which was World Environment Day, that Singapore’s lack of natural resources means the country has had to be resourceful, finding ways to create economic value, producing goods and services that others need while making careful use of its resources.

Mr Teo told the Ecosperity conference that Singapore is among the 20 most carbon efficient countries in the world.

He added that Singapore will intensify its efforts towards achieving its commitment under the Paris climate change agreement.

The Government is also looking at ways to tap renewable energy sources, particularly solar and nuclear power.

Mr Teo noted: “I am waiting for solar photovoltaic film (which) we can put on the windows so we can get a bit more shade in the offices and rooms and generate electricity at the same time.”

Photovoltaic systems help to generate electricity by using solar cells to convert energy from the sun.

As for nuclear power, he said the present generation of power plants is not suitable for Singapore. “We may have to wait out two generations of nuclear power plants,” he added. — THE STRAITS TIMES

