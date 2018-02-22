9 Singapore firms sign power and water agreements with Abu Dhabi

Nine local organisations have signed agreements to undertake power and water projects in Abu Dhabi.

The Middle Eastern city is the largest emirate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE has earmarked more than $200 billion to invest in smart utilities and renewable energy projects.

That is where the Singapore connection kicks in, with memorandums of understanding signed on Feb 20 and yesterday with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, a move facilitated by trade agency IE Singapore.

